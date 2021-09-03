Russia to Found Sputnik City Near Vladivostok - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia will found the city of Sputnik near the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the relevant agreement has been signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic said on Friday.

"The relevant agreement has been signed at the EEF-2021 by the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Corporation for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the government of the Primorsky Territory, VEB.RF and the ProGorod company," the ministry said in a statement.

The city will be founded in the Nadezhdinskaya territory of advanced development, less than 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Vladivostok.

At the first stage of the city development, Sputnik will have up to 50,000 residents.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.