UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Free Convicted Danish Jehovah's Witness

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:59 PM

Russia to free convicted Danish Jehovah's Witness

A Russian court has granted early release to a Danish citizen convicted of "extremism" last year, converting the rest of his six-year sentence to a fine, religious group Jehovah's Witnesses said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A Russian court has granted early release to a Danish citizen convicted of "extremism" last year, converting the rest of his six-year sentence to a fine, religious group Jehovah's Witnesses said.

Dennis Christensen, a member of the US-based Christian evangelical movement Jehovah's Witnesses, was arrested in May 2017 after Moscow branded the group as an extremist organisation and banned it.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2019 in a case that drew widespread condemnation.

A judge in the southern Kursk region, where Christensen is serving his sentence, held his first parole hearing Tuesday and mitigated the remainder of his sentence to a fine of 400,000 rubles ($5,800), the Jehovah's Witnesses said in a statement.

Christensen is likely to be released within days of the decision, as the prosecution does not intend to appeal the ruling, the group said.

"We are pleased that Dennis may be going home to his wife, family, and friends in the coming weeks," it said.

Christensen was the first to be convicted by Russian courts among some 175 Jehovah's Witnesses who were sentenced to prison terms or put under arrest before trial following the ban on the group.

International rights groups, as well as the European Union, had urged Russia to release him.

Related Topics

Hearing Condemnation Moscow Russia European Union Fine Wife Kursk February May 2017 2019 Christian Family Court

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 142 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Pro-democracy protests mark anniversary of Thai re ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan urges UNSC body to list three Indian nati ..

2 minutes ago

All possible relief being extended to public amid ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Conti ..

2 minutes ago

Russia stages grand WWII parade ahead of vote on P ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.