Russia To Fulfill All Obligations Concerning Wheat Supplies To Egypt - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia will fulfill all its obligations on the supply of wheat to Egypt after suspending its participation in the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

"Everything that we have agreed on with our partners, including such important partners as Egypt, with who we have a very large volume of cooperation in various areas, will be implemented," Bogdanov said, answering the question of how the suspension of Russia's participation in the grain deal could affect the supply of Russian wheat to Egypt.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow expects to find optimal solutions that will allow continuing cooperation with Egypt on grain exports.

"All these issues are being discussed. I think optimal solutions will be found that will allow us to continue our cooperation, which is of great importance and on a mutually beneficial basis. We are ready to support our African partners both in North and Central Africa," the diplomat added.

