Russia To Fulfill Contract On Delivering S-400 Systems To India In 2025 - Rostec CEO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia to Fulfill Contract on Delivering S-400 Systems to India in 2025 - Rostec CEO

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia will fulfill its contract on delivering S-400 missile systems to India in 2025 as it has already received the first advance payment, Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

Under the contract, signed in 2018, Russia should deliver five S-400 systems worth over $5 billion to India.

"The advance payment has been conducted. I do not want to specify the exact figure, but we have received the advance payment. We have already launched production, work is underway, and everything will be done in compliance with the schedule. The contract should be fulfilled in 2025," Chemezov told reporters at an exhibition in Dubai.

