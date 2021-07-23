UrduPoint.com
Russia To Fulfill Export Obligations On Sputnik V Vaccine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia to Fulfill Export Obligations on Sputnik V Vaccine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia will fulfill its export obligations on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, including to Argentina, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is carrying out necessary work.

The Argentine La Nacion newspaper has reported that Buenos Aires asked the RDIF to urgently send the doses of the second component of Sputnik V and warned that the contract may be terminated. Argentine officials later said that cooperation with Russia on vaccine deliveries is good and doses of the vaccine's second component have already arrived.

"As for the fulfillment of obligations on foreign markets, including Argentina, they will certainly be fulfilled.

There was a delay, and the RDIF is in contact with its partners in order to resolve the inevitable problems that arise," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin "has always said that the top priority is to meet the vaccination needs of Russians."

"You know that the campaign for universal vaccination has significantly intensified, and the consciousness of citizens is constantly growing, the rate of vaccination is increasing more and more. Therefore, this is an unconditional priority," Peskov added.

