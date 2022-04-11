UrduPoint.com

Russia To Fulfill Its Obligations Regarding ISS, Even If Leaves Project - Rogozin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Russia to Fulfill Its Obligations Regarding ISS, Even If Leaves Project - Rogozin

Russia will fulfill all its obligations in relation to the International Space Station (ISS), even if a decision is made to terminate cooperation after 2024, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russia will fulfill all its obligations in relation to the International Space Station (ISS), even if a decision is made to terminate cooperation after 2024, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"Obviously, we cannot talk about some kind of demarche and a quick flight of Russia from the ISS, we have our own international obligations," Rogozin said.

A lot depends on Russia in the ISS � fuel delivery, orbit maintenance, prevention of dangerous encounters' of the station with space debris, the Roscosmos chief added.

"In many ways it depends on us that it does not suddenly land on Paris or London," Rogozin said.

Related Topics

Russia London Paris All From

Recent Stories

ISS Member States May Have to Pay Russia for Maint ..

ISS Member States May Have to Pay Russia for Maintenance Services After 2024 - R ..

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

4 minutes ago
 Tang Dynasty tombs discovered in China's Shanxi

Tang Dynasty tombs discovered in China's Shanxi

4 minutes ago
 Tropical storm Megi leaves 1 dead, 1 missing in Ph ..

Tropical storm Megi leaves 1 dead, 1 missing in Philippines

4 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell to Brief Foreign Affairs Council on O ..

EU's Borrell to Brief Foreign Affairs Council on Outcome of Trip to Ukraine

44 minutes ago
 Le Pen, Macron kick off battle for French presiden ..

Le Pen, Macron kick off battle for French presidency

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.