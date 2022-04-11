Russia to Fulfill Its Obligations Regarding ISS, Even If Leaves Project - Rogozin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will fulfill all its obligations in relation to the International Space Station (ISS), even if a decision is made to terminate cooperation after 2024, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russia will fulfill all its obligations in relation to the International Space Station (ISS), even if a decision is made to terminate cooperation after 2024, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"Obviously, we cannot talk about some kind of demarche and a quick flight of Russia from the ISS, we have our own international obligations," Rogozin said.

A lot depends on Russia in the ISS � fuel delivery, orbit maintenance, prevention of dangerous encounters' of the station with space debris, the Roscosmos chief added.

"In many ways it depends on us that it does not suddenly land on Paris or London," Rogozin said.