Russia To Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal By End Of Month - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:21 PM

Russia to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal by End of Month - Energy Minister

Russia will come into full compliance with the deal on oil output cuts by the end of the month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia will come into full compliance with the deal on oil output cuts by the end of the month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

"Slightly less than 100 percent, but not by much, and we will have fully complied by the end of the month," Novak told reporters, when asked about Russia's current compliance.

