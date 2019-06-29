UrduPoint.com
Russia To Fully Implement Paris Climate Agreement - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Russia is going to fully implement the Paris Agreement and will soon proceed to ratifying the climate pact, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia is going to fully implement the Paris Agreement and will soon proceed to ratifying the climate pact, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We are going to fully implement our obligations, in the near future we will proceed to ratifying these [climate] agreements, carry out relevant internal procedures," Putin said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev said in late April that Russia planned to ratify the Paris climate pact by the end of this year.

The Paris Agreement, which aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, was adopted in 2015. To this date, the document has been ratified by 185 out of the 197 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

