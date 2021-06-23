UrduPoint.com
Russia To Further Contribute To De-escalating Regional Conflicts - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia to Further Contribute to De-escalating Regional Conflicts - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia never forgets about its responsibility for the security of neighboring countries and intends to further contribute to de-escalating regional conflicts, President Vladimir Putin pledged on Wednesday.

"Russia never forgets about the responsibility it bears for the security and prosperity of neighboring countries, with which we are bound by indissoluble historical, cultural and personal ties. We are committed to further contribute to de-escalating regional conflicts, and strengthening peace and stability on our continent," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

Putin added that the settlement of regional conflicts, which Russia is actively promoting, is an important aspect of ensuring global security.

