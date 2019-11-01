Russia to Get First Domestic Satellite Telephone-Communication System - Operator

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia's next-generation Gonets satellite constellation, which will start to be deployed in 2024, will provide users with telephone-communication services, Oleg Khimochko, the first deputy general director of the Gonets company (Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' operator for communication systems), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Currently, operators providing telephone-communication services in Russia are using foreign satellite constellations. Even the Russian Defense Ministry uses services provided by US operator Iridium.

"Within the framework of the next-generation Gonets system, we also plan to provide telephone-communication services on the Russian territory. We believe the implementation of this goal would be very much important and timely, taking into consideration that foreign companies, such as Iridium, Globalstar, Inmarsat and Thuraya, are currently chiefly presented in the Russian market of satellite telephone-communication," Khimochko said.