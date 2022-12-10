UrduPoint.com

Russia To Get Labeled As Causing 'Concern' In Japan's National Security Strategy - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Russia to Get Labeled as Causing 'Concern' in Japan's National Security Strategy - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) In its updated National Security Strategy, the Japanese government plans to brand Russia as a country of "serious security concern," The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reports, citing government sources.

At the same time, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) maintains that, when describing the actions of the Russian Federation, it is necessary to use the word "threat" and not "concern," the newspaper said on Saturday.

Japan's current national security strategy, adopted in 2013, notes the need to promote cooperation with Russia in all areas and expand Japanese-Russian relations in general.

Earlier this week, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that Japan was expected to refrain from dubbing China a "threat" in its updated national security strategy, which will be revised together with two other security-related documents next week.

Related Topics

Russia China Same Japan All From Government

Recent Stories

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

6 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

6 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

6 hours ago
 Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

6 hours ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.