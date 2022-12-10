(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) In its updated National Security Strategy, the Japanese government plans to brand Russia as a country of "serious security concern," The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reports, citing government sources.

At the same time, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) maintains that, when describing the actions of the Russian Federation, it is necessary to use the word "threat" and not "concern," the newspaper said on Saturday.

Japan's current national security strategy, adopted in 2013, notes the need to promote cooperation with Russia in all areas and expand Japanese-Russian relations in general.

Earlier this week, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that Japan was expected to refrain from dubbing China a "threat" in its updated national security strategy, which will be revised together with two other security-related documents next week.