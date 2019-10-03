Russia to Give Education to 60 Afghan Soldiers - Ambassador

Russia will provide six-year military education to 60 Afghan soldiers as part of the years-long program to train the Central Asian nation's security personnel, the Russian ambassador told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia will provide six-year military education to 60 Afghan soldiers as part of the years-long program to train the Central Asian nation's security personnel, the Russian ambassador told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Russia has been training Afghan forces for years, providing short-term and long-term education to Afghan forces in various fields. Today Russia has accepted 60 Afghan soldiers," Alexander Mantetsky said.

Twenty soldiers will be trained as border police force and 40 others will study criminal investigation, the diplomat said on the sidelines of an embassy function in Kabul.

The event was attended by an Afghan deputy interior minister, who thanked Russia for its assistance in training Afghan forces.

Kamir Noorzai, one of the scholarship recipients, said to Sputnik that he was "very happy to go to Russia for military education." Hameed Aqa, another student, said he was excited about his future.

"That was my dream to study and get education in Russia and saying that I'll be getting education in Russia I think my future is bright," Aqa said.

Russia has recently stepped up its assistance to Afghanistan in the hope that it will help bring stability to the war-torn nation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said last month it would help revive the canceled US-Taliban peace talks.