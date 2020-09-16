Russia to Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up to 1 Year to Relatives of Its Citizens - Mishustin

Russia is changing its entry rules, providing relatives of Russian citizens with an opportunity to get long-stay visas that will be valid during up to one year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

"Today, we will simplify procedures for ordinary private visa issuance and rules of staying on the Russian territory for close relatives of our citizens: their spouses, children, brothers and sisters, grandparents and grandchildren who are citizens of other countries ... These relatives will have a possibility to get long-stay private visas valid during up to one year.

This will be done through a simple written application by our citizens," Mishustin told the Russian cabinet.

The regulation that obligates people to leave Russia once every three months for retaining the right for visa will be abandoned, the prime minister announced.

"This will contribute to comfort of families that are still separated by borders, and make easier lives of those who wish to remain in Russia. They will have more time for submitting documents for obtaining a temporary residence permit or a residence permit," Mishustin added.