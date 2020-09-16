UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up To 1 Year To Relatives Of Its Citizens - Mishustin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:21 PM

Russia to Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up to 1 Year to Relatives of Its Citizens - Mishustin

Russia is changing its entry rules, providing relatives of Russian citizens with an opportunity to get long-stay visas that will be valid during up to one year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia is changing its entry rules, providing relatives of Russian citizens with an opportunity to get long-stay visas that will be valid during up to one year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Today, we will simplify procedures for ordinary private visa issuance and rules of staying on the Russian territory for close relatives of our citizens: their spouses, children, brothers and sisters, grandparents and grandchildren who are citizens of other countries ... These relatives will have a possibility to get long-stay private visas valid during up to one year.

This will be done through a simple written application by our citizens," Mishustin told the Russian cabinet.

The regulation that obligates people to leave Russia once every three months for retaining the right for visa will be abandoned, the prime minister announced.

"This will contribute to comfort of families that are still separated by borders, and make easier lives of those who wish to remain in Russia. They will have more time for submitting documents for obtaining a temporary residence permit or a residence permit," Mishustin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visa Cabinet

Recent Stories

Over 60% of US Young People Unaware of 6Mln Jews B ..

3 minutes ago

D.I.Khan RPO visits martyred policemen's family in ..

3 minutes ago

Commandant FC calls on Governor, situation of trib ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs to ensure compliance on SOPs for re-op ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

9 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.