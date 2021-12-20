UrduPoint.com

Russia To Give Military Response If NATO Continues To Hit Weak Spots - Senior Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:18 PM

Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues to Hit Weak Spots - Senior Diplomat

NATO understands that it is impossible to constantly hit Russia's weak spots, dialogue is necessary, otherwise Moscow will have to give a military response, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) NATO understands that it is impossible to constantly hit Russia's weak spots, dialogue is necessary, otherwise Moscow will have to give a military response, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said on Monday.

"Everyone understands everything perfectly, the moment of truth is coming in relations between Russia and NATO. You cannot constantly hit Russia's weak spots, you need to be determined ... The conversation must be serious, and everyone in NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that it is necessary to take concrete political actions, otherwise the alternative is military-technical and military responses from Russia," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Vienna All From

Recent Stories

NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to preven ..

NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from Omicron variant

3 minutes ago
 Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Ch ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Charming

14 minutes ago
 US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of ..

US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Env ..

Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Envoy of OIC Secretary General on ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of Kuwait

22 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevail ..

OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevails Ahead of the Emergency Meeti ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.