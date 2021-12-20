Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues to Hit Weak Spots - Senior Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) NATO understands that it is impossible to constantly hit Russia's weak spots, dialogue is necessary, otherwise Moscow will have to give a military response, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said on Monday.

"Everyone understands everything perfectly, the moment of truth is coming in relations between Russia and NATO. You cannot constantly hit Russia's weak spots, you need to be determined ... The conversation must be serious, and everyone in NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that it is necessary to take concrete political actions, otherwise the alternative is military-technical and military responses from Russia," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.