Russia To Give Priority Attention To Strengthening Its Defense Capability - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Russia to Give Priority Attention to Strengthening Its Defense Capability - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russia will, as before, give priority attention to strengthening its defense capability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Modern and efficient Army and Navy are a guarantee of the country's security and sovereignty, and a guarantee of its stable development and its future.

That is why, as before, we will give priority attention to strengthening our defense capability," Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The Russian president said the country will develop all components of its Armed Forces.

"Relying on actual combat experience, we will pursue balanced and high-quality development of all components of the Armed Forces, improve the system for training units. A solid foundation here is the soldiers, sergeants and officers who showed their worth in combat on the frontline," he said.

