Russia to Give World Food Programme Up to $20Mln in Aid to Assist People in Syria - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian government will allocate this year up to $20 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for expenses related to the provision of food and nutrition support to people in conflict-stricken Syria, according to an official decree published on Thursday.

"In 2020, to make a simultaneous voluntary target donation by the Russian Federation to the UN World Food Programme at the expense of the Federal budget in the amount of up to $ 20 million to finance the costs related to the 'Providing food, nutrition and livelihood to the population affected by the conflict in Syria' project," the decree said.

According to the decree, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered that the Russian Foreign Ministry inform the Syrian government and the WFP of Moscow's decision.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since the government forces have regained control over most of the country from the terrorists, the priority has now been given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.