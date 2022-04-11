UrduPoint.com

Russia To Go To Court If West Tries To Move It Into Default - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Russia to Go to Court if West Tries to Move It Into Default - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russia is ready to prove in court that it has done everything possible to fulfill its obligations to foreign investors on its Eurobonds if the West tries to declare Russia in default, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Of course, we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments. We will present our payments in court, confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign Currency and in rubles," Siluanov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He added that Russia has changed its budget policy, and all revenues that go to the budget, including oil and gas, are now a source for repaying obligations, both internal and external.

"This year, we do not plan to enter the domestic (lending) market or foreign (lending) markets," Siluanov said.

According to the Finance Minister, Russia's total state debt stands at about 21 trillion rubles ($261.7 billion), of which about 4.5-4.7 trillion rubles are external obligations.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Oil Gas Market All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

18 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

1 day ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

1 day ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.