Russia to Go to Court if West Tries to Move It Into Default - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russia is ready to prove in court that it has done everything possible to fulfill its obligations to foreign investors on its Eurobonds if the West tries to declare Russia in default, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Of course, we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments. We will present our payments in court, confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign Currency and in rubles," Siluanov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He added that Russia has changed its budget policy, and all revenues that go to the budget, including oil and gas, are now a source for repaying obligations, both internal and external.

"This year, we do not plan to enter the domestic (lending) market or foreign (lending) markets," Siluanov said.

According to the Finance Minister, Russia's total state debt stands at about 21 trillion rubles ($261.7 billion), of which about 4.5-4.7 trillion rubles are external obligations.