Russia to Gradually Abandon USD in Trade With Iran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russia will gradually abandon the US Dollar in its trade with Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"And we all know that trade and economic relations between the two countries slightly exceeded four billion US Dollars last year, although it may be wrong to count them in US dollars, and over time, we will probably move away from this practice as we develop our cooperation in the banking financial sector," Peskov told the Iranian state broadcaster in an interview, which was showed by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.