Russia To Halve Number Of Piloted Missions To ISS In 2020 - Roscosmos Subsidiary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:10 AM

Russia to Halve Number of Piloted Missions to ISS in 2020 - Roscosmos Subsidiary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia will send only two manned Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020, instead of four it has been sending every year since 2009, according to insurance broker RK-Insurance, a subsidiary of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

According to RK-Insurance, piloted missions have been scheduled for the second and fourth quarters of 2020.

In addition to two piloted spacecraft, three Progress-MS space freighters will be sent to the orbital station in 2020.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

