Russia to Hand Over Diplomatic, Intelligence Historic Documents to Greece - Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moscow will give to Athens Russia's intelligence and diplomatic staff papers dated to the beginning of the 19th century, the period of Greece's fight for independence, Georgiy Muradov, Crimean permanent representative to the Russian president, said on Friday.

"These are Russian State Archive's unique documents relating to the early period of building an independent Greek state. These are reports by Russia's intelligence chiefs working in Turkey, Greece, Italy and other countries on events happening in this region," Muradov said during a conference dedicated to the cultural cross year between Russia and Greece and the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution.

According to the politician, these papers include reports by Ioannis Kapodistrias, a Greek statesman who served as the foreign minister of the Russian Empire, to Russia's Emperor Nicholas the First.

Muradov, who also worked in Greece as a Russian diplomat, added that Russian searchers found several documents relating to Greek citizens who died in Nazi concentration camps for Soviet prisoners of war from 1943-1944.

On Thursday, Greece celebrated Independence Day dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek people's national liberation struggle.