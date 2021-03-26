UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Hand Over Diplomatic, Intelligence Historic Documents To Greece - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia to Hand Over Diplomatic, Intelligence Historic Documents to Greece - Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moscow will give to Athens Russia's intelligence and diplomatic staff papers dated to the beginning of the 19th century, the period of Greece's fight for independence, Georgiy Muradov, Crimean permanent representative to the Russian president, said on Friday.

"These are Russian State Archive's unique documents relating to the early period of building an independent Greek state. These are reports by Russia's intelligence chiefs working in Turkey, Greece, Italy and other countries on events happening in this region," Muradov said during a conference dedicated to the cultural cross year between Russia and Greece and the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution.

According to the politician, these papers include reports by Ioannis Kapodistrias, a Greek statesman who served as the foreign minister of the Russian Empire, to Russia's Emperor Nicholas the First.

Muradov, who also worked in Greece as a Russian diplomat, added that Russian searchers found several documents relating to Greek citizens who died in Nazi concentration camps for Soviet prisoners of war from 1943-1944.

On Thursday, Greece celebrated Independence Day dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek people's national liberation struggle.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Russia Turkey Died Athens Independence Italy Greece From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

8 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.