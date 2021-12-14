Russia to Hand Over to NATO Ideas on Security Guarantees in Writing Soon - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko

Russia will hand over its insights on security guarantees in Europe in writings to the United States and other NATO member states in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesda

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia will hand over its insights on security guarantees in Europe in writings to the United States and other NATO member states in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"You know what President (Vladimir) Putin said, addressing his Western colleagues ...

about the need for clear legal guarantees from NATO states, primarily from the United States, not to deploy near Russian borders primarily strike weapons, and in general about the non-deployment of NATO infrastructure near Russia. We came up with such an initiative, in the near future, we will transfer our developments in writing to our Western partners," Rudenko told a working meeting of Russian ambassadors in Central Asian nations in Tashkent.