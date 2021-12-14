UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hand Over To NATO Ideas On Security Guarantees In Writing Soon - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:28 PM

Russia to Hand Over to NATO Ideas on Security Guarantees in Writing Soon - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko

Russia will hand over its insights on security guarantees in Europe in writings to the United States and other NATO member states in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesda

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia will hand over its insights on security guarantees in Europe in writings to the United States and other NATO member states in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"You know what President (Vladimir) Putin said, addressing his Western colleagues ...

about the need for clear legal guarantees from NATO states, primarily from the United States, not to deploy near Russian borders primarily strike weapons, and in general about the non-deployment of NATO infrastructure near Russia. We came up with such an initiative, in the near future, we will transfer our developments in writing to our Western partners," Rudenko told a working meeting of Russian ambassadors in Central Asian nations in Tashkent.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Tashkent United States From Asia

Recent Stories

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on ..

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on top priority: Tarin

2 minutes ago
 FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afgha ..

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays ato ..

Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

3 minutes ago
 7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, I ..

7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia: USGS

5 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic ..

Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for First Time Since O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.