Russia To Have Over 12Mln Sets Of Sputnik V Available To Citizens In April - Official

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:59 PM

Russia to Have Over 12Mln Sets of Sputnik V Available to Citizens in April - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) More than 12 million two-dose sets of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available to Russian citizens in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"In April, we have more than 12 million sets of the Sputnik V vaccine doses produced and made available to citizens," Golikova said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia has been at the forefront of vaccine development, having come up with three coronavirus vaccines � Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, EpiVacCorona, developed by the Siberian research center Vector, and the Chumakov research institute's CoviVac.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase 3 clinical trial of Sputnik V, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

