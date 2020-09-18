UrduPoint.com
Russia To Have Own 5G Base Station In 2023 - Tech Company

Russia will have a domestic base station of the fifth-generation telecommunication technologies (5G, IMT-2020) in 2023, ANO Digital Economy told Sputnik on Friday, adding that its tests would begin in November of this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia will have a domestic base station of the fifth-generation telecommunication technologies (5G, IMT-2020) in 2023, ANO Digital Economy told Sputnik on Friday, adding that its tests would begin in November of this year.

The leading research center (LRC) based on the GlobalInformService company has presented a project to create its own 5G/IMT-2020 base station. The LRC is currently carrying out research and development of algorithms and software, which will become the basis for the final product � the 5G base station.

"The creation of the 5G base station is planned for 2021-2022, and in 2023 it is planned to launch its production ... The LRC is playing the role of a hardware developer in this process and is planning to create a Russian innovative vendor company for communication networks of the fourth and fifth generations," the Digital Economy said in a statement.

The architecture of the base station has already been developed, the trials of its algorithms and the layout will begin in November.

The development of a 5G network management system will continue until the end of 2021. The LRC is working together with the Russian Railways, Gazprom, Rosneft, Rostelecom and other major corporations.

"The next-generation telecommunications networks are the fundamental basis of information infrastructure for the development of the Russian economy," Sergey Nakvasin, the director of the Digital Technologies branch of ANO Digital Economy, said.

Earlier this month, Russia's three largest telecommunication giants MTS, Beeline and MegaFon told Sputnik that they were upgrading their mobile networks to be 5G-ready.

As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4g networks. The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.

