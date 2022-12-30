UrduPoint.com

Russia To Have Record-High Foreign Trade Surplus In 2022 - Customs Service Deputy Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russia is likely to have a record-high foreign trade surplus in 2022 despite a difficult December for exports of energy sources, Russian Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In terms of the value of foreign trade turnover, we have already surpassed last year. We are likely to have a record-high positive balance of trade, mostly due to the volume of exports. Even December for energy sources will not change the overall picture," Davydov said, adding: "There is a significant decrease in exports in December due to restrictions on oil and petroleum products."

The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, together with a ban on seaborne exports. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark.

The G7 nations and Australia have also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning shipments of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. In addition, the ban applies to all stages of supply up to the final buyer. Crude oil exports will be banned from February 1, while the date for the oil products ban will be set by the Russian government after February 1. The overall period of validity of the decree is currently limited to July 1, 2023.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

