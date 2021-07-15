Russia to Have Roadmap for Slashing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by October 1 - Government

Russia is expected to submit a roadmap for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to a level lower than in the European Union by October 1, the office of the Russian Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russia is expected to submit a roadmap for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to a level lower than in the European Union by October 1, the office of the Russian Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev said on Thursday.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the net level of Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be below that of the EU, which had passed a law requiring it to cut 55% emissions by 2030 and achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"By October 1, the Russian government must submit a roadmap to achieve the president's goal of reducing the volume of accumulated net greenhouse gas emissions in Russia from 2021 to 2050 to lower values than in the European Union," the office said in a statement following Edelgeriyev's meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Earlier in the day, Kerry and Edelgeriyev agreed that the climate challenge should be addressed with seriousness and urgency while both countries are committed to implementing the Paris Climate Agreement and its goals of reducing temperatures as well as targeting net-zero emissions on a global scale.

The two representatives also agreed to promote the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow as well as cooperate on climate-related issues in the Arctic