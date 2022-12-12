Russia to Help Belgrade Defend National Interests Based on UNSC Resolutions - Moscow

Russia will help Belgrade defend its legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo based on UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia will help Belgrade defend its legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo based on UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We will continue to help Belgrade defend its legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo based on Security Council resolution 1244, which remains in effect without any exceptions and provides a real chance to work out a balanced, fair solution to the Kosovo problem in accordance with international law," Zakharova said in a statement.