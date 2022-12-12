UrduPoint.com

Russia To Help Belgrade Defend National Interests Based On UNSC Resolutions - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Russia to Help Belgrade Defend National Interests Based on UNSC Resolutions - Moscow

Russia will help Belgrade defend its legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo based on UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia will help Belgrade defend its legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo based on UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We will continue to help Belgrade defend its legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo based on Security Council resolution 1244, which remains in effect without any exceptions and provides a real chance to work out a balanced, fair solution to the Kosovo problem in accordance with international law," Zakharova said in a statement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Belgrade

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

53 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship to get underway

Lahore Open Polo Championship to get underway

22 seconds ago
 Russia does not intend to quickly change nuclear d ..

Russia does not intend to quickly change nuclear doctrine

24 seconds ago
 UNHCR supported exhibition brings together female ..

UNHCR supported exhibition brings together female artists from Pakistan, Afghani ..

26 seconds ago
 Anti-corruption week ends at SBBWU with call for e ..

Anti-corruption week ends at SBBWU with call for eliminating root causes

27 seconds ago
 France plans to tighten security around places of ..

France plans to tighten security around places of worship during Christmas, Hanu ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.