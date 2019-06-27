UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Help Bolster Tajik Forces Amid Afghanistan-Linked Threats - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Russia to Help Bolster Tajik Forces Amid Afghanistan-Linked Threats - Security Council

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will help strengthen Tajikistan's armed forces and special services amid terrorist threats linked to Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Thursday.

"For our part, we will be strengthening the forces of Tajikistan amid threats that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries face from international terrorists in Afghanistan, [we will do it] among other things, by implementing a program to modernize the Armed Forces of Tajikistan," Patrushev said at a meeting of the committee of the heads of CSTO members' security councils.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan From

Recent Stories

BISE Mardan Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Resul ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar hits a new high of Rs164

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 June 2019

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

11 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.