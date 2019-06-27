Russia to Help Bolster Tajik Forces Amid Afghanistan-Linked Threats - Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will help strengthen Tajikistan's armed forces and special services amid terrorist threats linked to Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Thursday.

"For our part, we will be strengthening the forces of Tajikistan amid threats that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries face from international terrorists in Afghanistan, [we will do it] among other things, by implementing a program to modernize the Armed Forces of Tajikistan," Patrushev said at a meeting of the committee of the heads of CSTO members' security councils.