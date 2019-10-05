Russia to Help Cuba Outline Plan for Energy Sourcing Amid US Sanctions - Medvedev

Russia will find ways to help Cuba get oil and petroleum products amid US restrictions that prevent tankers from accessing the island, as Moscow and Havana agreed to create a plan for the republic's energy sourcing, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview broadcast on Saturday

"Today we talked about this and agreed that we will create, in fact, a work plan for Cuba's energy sourcing, bearing in mind traditional energy sources, I mean hydrocarbons, and maybe some other opportunities that exist," Medvedev told the Russian Vesti V Subbotu tv show during his visit to Cuba, which took place from October 3-4, commenting on Moscow's possible help to Havana amid US sanctions.

When asked whether Russian warships will be escorting oil tankers to Cuba, Medvedev noted that Moscow would rather study other ways to help the island get oil and oil products.

He emphasized the need to discuss the further development of Russian economic ties with Cuba, which has been quite successful recently.