Russia to Help Stabilize Situation in Afghanistan - Putin

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia will help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, the priority task is the formation of an inclusive government in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leaders of CSTO countries.

"We will promote stabilization in Afghanistan within the framework of other multilateral mechanisms," he said.

Putin said that a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations had been held in Moscow last week.

"The priority task at this stage is to ensure the formation of a truly inclusive Afghan government, which will include representatives of all ethnic groups," the president said.