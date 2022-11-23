Russia To Help Stabilize Situation In Afghanistan - Putin
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 08:27 PM
Russia will help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, the priority task is the formation of an inclusive government in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leaders of CSTO countries
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia will help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, the priority task is the formation of an inclusive government in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leaders of CSTO countries.
"We will promote stabilization in Afghanistan within the framework of other multilateral mechanisms," he said.
Putin said that a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations had been held in Moscow last week.
"The priority task at this stage is to ensure the formation of a truly inclusive Afghan government, which will include representatives of all ethnic groups," the president said.