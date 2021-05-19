UrduPoint.com
Russia To Help Tajikistan Fight Int'l Terrorism Coming From Northern Afghanistan - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:26 PM

Russia to Help Tajikistan Fight Int'l Terrorism Coming From Northern Afghanistan - Lavrov

Russia is concerned about the rise of international terrorism in the north of Afghanistan and will provide assistance to Tajikistan to handle the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia is concerned about the rise of international terrorism in the north of Afghanistan and will provide assistance to Tajikistan to handle the situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the activation of militants from international terrorist organizations in the northern provinces of Afghanistan. We are ready � and we will put it into practice � to provide Dushanbe with all the necessary assistance in the fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking," Lavrov said following a meeting with the Tajik foreign minister.

Speaking about the issue of migration, the top Russian diplomat noted that Moscow-Dushanbe cooperation on this matter was constructive.

"We positively assess cooperation in the migration sphere. In April this year, comprehensive negotiations were held on all aspects of migration issues. They, of course, will help complete the improvement of the contractual base in this area as soon as possible," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, Dushanbe vowed to take "additional measures" to educate Tajik labor migrants about the Russian legislation when working in Russia.

Lavrov further noted that Moscow remained Tajikistan's main trade and investment partner despite the COVID-19 economic setbacks.

