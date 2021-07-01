UrduPoint.com
Russia To Help Tajikistan If Terror Threat From Afghanistan Intensifies - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:30 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) As part of its obligations as a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Russia will provide Tajikistan with the necessary assistance in the event of an increase in terrorist threats from the territory of Afghanistan in the wake of the US troops withdrawal, Vladimir Shamanov, the head of the lower chamber's defense committee, said on Thursday.

Shamanov made this statement before the meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Dushanbe.

"If necessary, of course, we will provide comprehensive assistance to Tajikistan within the framework of the CSTO commitments.

Naturally, we will not leave it alone," Shamanov, a member of the Russian delegation, told reporters.

"Our committee is implementing measures systematically to assess the situation. We prevented the transfer of part of the bandit formations by aircraft of European states and the United States from Iraq to northern Afghanistan several years ago. That is, the situation is constantly being monitored," Shamanov stressed.

