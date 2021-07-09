UrduPoint.com
Russia To Hold 2 Major Defense Industry Shows In 2022

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

The Russian government will hold two international defense industry shows next year, after toning down or delaying several events in line with coronavirus restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Russian government will hold two international defense industry shows next year, after toning down or delaying several events in line with coronavirus restrictions.

An Army 2022 defense industry forum in the Moscow suburb of Kubinka has been set for August, and Hydroaviasalon will showcase amphibious aircraft in the southwestern Russian resort of Gelendzhik in September.

The program was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the official Russian website for legal information. It provisionally scheduled a IMDS maritime defense show for June 2023 and a MAKS air show for July-August 2023.

A scaled-backed Hydroaviasalon took place in Gelendzhik last year, while a HeliRussia 2020 helicopter exhibition was postponed by several months. Army 2020, Russia's largest military show, was held without cutbacks.

