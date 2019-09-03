Russia to Hold 2nd International Forum on Tigers in 2022 in Vladivostok - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the second international forum on tiger preservation in 2022 in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, the Russian government said on its website on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the second international forum on tiger preservation in 2022 in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, the Russian government said on its website on Thursday.

"To hold in 2022 in Vladivostok an International forum on the preservation of tiger population," the decree read.

According to the text, the organizational committee will be chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuychenko.

The first international forum on the preservation of tiger population took place in St.Petersburg in 2010. Back then, prime ministers from 13 countries which comprise the habitat of tigers agreed to work together toward doubling the population of these big cats by 2022.

