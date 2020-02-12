Russia to Hold 900 WWII Victory Events Abroad in 2020 - Rossotrudnichestvo

Russia will hold more than 900 various events abroad, including concerts, film screenings and science conferences, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, Russian foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia will hold more than 900 various events abroad, including concerts, film screenings and science conferences, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, Russian foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo said on Wednesday.

The worldwide series of events will be aimed at tackling the growing tendency of rewriting historical events and is meant to bring into the spotlight the extraordinary role that the Red Army played in defeating the Nazis, the agency said in a press release.

One such event is the Roads to Victory project, organized by Rossotrudnichestvo in collaboration with the Russian Military Historical Society, whose goal it is to encourage both foreigners and Russian expats alike to visit historic places and memorials in the six European capitals liberated by the Red Army Berlin, Belgrade, Budapest, Prague, Vienna and Warsaw.

On February 13, a walking tour to the historic sights in Budapest will be held.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see military marches and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the government.