Russia to Hold Annual Forum on Arctic in Run-Up to 2021-2023 Arctic Council Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The annual International Forum "Arctic: Today and the Future," a key state-sponsored event for discussing topics pertaining to the development of Russia's Arctic, will kick off in St. Petersburg on Thursday amid preparations for the country's chairmanship of the Arctic Council.

The tenth edition of the forum, organized by the association of Russian polar explorers with support from the parliament and Federal government agencies, will be held in St. Petersburg's exhibition center Expoforum. The organizers pledge strict compliance with coronavirus rules.

The event will feature exhibitions in which Russia's Arctic regions and leading companies will present opportunities for the Arctic's development. Guests of the forum will also see plenary sessions devoted to the national priorities in the Arctic and the key role of Russian regions in developing the Arctic zone.

The discussions will also focus on preparations for the country's 2021-2023 chairmanship of the Arctic Council, a forum that brings together eight Arctic nations, namely Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

The three-day forum will work out a resolution to accumulate recommendations on improving policy on the sustainable development of the Arctic, which will be put forward to the national legislature and the government.

Most recently, over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would look to "accrete" the country's Arctic and northern regions over the coming decades, particularly in terms of mining activity. He stressed that "everything that happens in the north" is of particular interest to Russia, as more than 70 percent of its territory is located in the northern latitudes.