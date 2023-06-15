UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hold Closed Consultations On Nord Stream Sabotage With UNSC June 15 - Polyanskiy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia to Hold Closed Consultations on Nord Stream Sabotage with UNSC June 15 - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Russian mission to the United Nations will raise the issue of the investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage during closed consultations with the members of the Security Council on June 15, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"On June 15, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN during closed consultations with the UN Security Council members will raise the issue of probing the destruction of the Nord Stream," Polyanskiy said in a Telegram post.

