Russia to Hold Conference of CSTO Medics in November - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia will host a conference of military doctors from countries comprising the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as part of its chairmanship in the post-Soviet military alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As you know, military medicine actively contributes to efforts of our country and our CSTO allies for fighting the coronavirus. In November of this year, we plan to hold a conference of military doctors as part of our chairmanship agenda in the CSTO," Lavrov told journalists following the video conference of CSTO foreign ministers.

The CSTO was formed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan in 1992 to defend themselves against common threats. The alliance's chairmanship is rotational for a period of one year.