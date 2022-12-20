UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hold In-Person Talks On Grain Deal With UN In January - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 07:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Talks on the grain deal with UN representatives in-person will be held in January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we have a video conference, then we will be in full-time format again.

We will continue (these talks) all the time. Both (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebecca) Greenspan and (UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin) Griffiths will be there," Vershinin said, adding that it an in-person format meeting will most likely be in January.

