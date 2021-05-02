Russia to Hold Informal UNSC Meeting on 2014 Odessa Massacre Next Week - Deputy Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Russia will hold an informal Arria Formula meeting of the United Nations Security Council dedicated to the 2014 massacre in the city of Odessa and other crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Sunday.

"We will be holding next week Arria formula meeting on #Odessa massacre and other crimes of #Ukrainian nationalists. Witnesses who survived this ordeal will be briefing," Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalism protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died and some 250 protesters were injured in clashes with the radicals, according to the United Nations.