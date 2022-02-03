UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus In 2022 - Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia and Belarus will hold more than 20 joint military exercises this year, including "Vostok-2022" drills in the east of Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia and Belarus will hold more than 20 joint military exercises this year, including "Vostok-2022" drills in the east of Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"As for our exercises, we have more than 20 events this year.

And while during these exercises ("Union Determination-2022", set to launch in a few days) we transferred troops from the east to the western borders of the Commonwealth (of Independent States), "Vostok-2022" exercises will be held in the east," Shoigu said during the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, adding that Belarus would take part in "Vostok-2022" in accordance with Lukashenko's decision.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Medical store sealed in sargodha

Medical store sealed in sargodha

37 seconds ago
 President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's ..

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's guidelines on international re ..

39 seconds ago
 EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certi ..

EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summe ..

41 seconds ago
 NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

2 minutes ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable peopl ..

Germany to offer 4th Covid jab to vulnerable people

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>