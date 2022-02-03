Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia and Belarus will hold more than 20 joint military exercises this year, including "Vostok-2022" drills in the east of Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday

"As for our exercises, we have more than 20 events this year.

And while during these exercises ("Union Determination-2022", set to launch in a few days) we transferred troops from the east to the western borders of the Commonwealth (of Independent States), "Vostok-2022" exercises will be held in the east," Shoigu said during the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, adding that Belarus would take part in "Vostok-2022" in accordance with Lukashenko's decision.