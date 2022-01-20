UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hold Naval Drills In Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, Mediterranean

Published January 20, 2022

Russia to hold naval drills in Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, Mediterranean

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia announced Thursday it will hold huge naval drills involving more than 140 warships and supporting vessels this month and in February, at a time of heightened tensions with Western nations.

The war games to be held in the Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, and Mediterranean will involve "more than 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment, and about 10,000 servicemen," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

More Stories From World

