Russia To Hold Naval Drills Off Southern Sakhalin Island On June 19-22 - Local Gov't

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia to Hold Naval Drills Off Southern Sakhalin Island on June 19-22 - Local Gov't

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, June 17 (Sputnik) - The Russian navy will hold military exercises in Aniva Bay, located to the south of Russia's Sakhalin Island, from June 19-22, the government of the Sakhalin region announced on Thursday.

"Practical artillery firing by surface ships of the Russian navy against coastal targets will be conducted at the testing range from June 19-22 (reserve units from June 23-24), 2021," the government said in a statement.

It also warned residents about the closure of the area where the exercises are planned in order to prevent accidents.

More Stories From World

