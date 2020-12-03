UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Hold Next Army Defense Forum In August 2021 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:25 PM

Russia to Hold Next Army Defense Forum in August 2021 - Defense Ministry

Russia plans to host its seventh Army defense forum in August 2021, which is expected to attract representatives from dozens of countries as well as companies from the defense industry, according to Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Pavel Popov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia plans to host its seventh Army defense forum in August 2021, which is expected to attract representatives from dozens of countries as well as companies from the defense industry, according to Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Pavel Popov.

"We will hold the seventh Army international military and technical forum next August. While preparing for it, it is important to take into account all the best practices of the past forum, which gathered 1,500 companies," Popov said at an organizing committee meeting.

The sixth defense forum took place in August and was attended by representatives from 92 countries, including 18 sent high-profile delegations. Over 28,000 pieces of military or dual-purpose equipment were exhibited for visitors during the forum.

The 2020 forum also resulted in the signing of 41 contracts valued at over $13.4 billion, and was attended by more than one million people, according to the organizers.

General Popov said the next forum is expected to be held with the same standard as this year's.

Related Topics

Army Russia Same August 2020 All From Industry Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

1 hour ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Huge quantity of narcotics to be destroyed on Satu ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Has to Take Into Account Positive Forecasts, ..

1 minute ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scienti ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.