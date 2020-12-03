Russia to Hold Next Army Defense Forum in August 2021 - Defense Ministry

Russia plans to host its seventh Army defense forum in August 2021, which is expected to attract representatives from dozens of countries as well as companies from the defense industry, according to Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Pavel Popov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia plans to host its seventh Army defense forum in August 2021, which is expected to attract representatives from dozens of countries as well as companies from the defense industry, according to Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Pavel Popov.

"We will hold the seventh Army international military and technical forum next August. While preparing for it, it is important to take into account all the best practices of the past forum, which gathered 1,500 companies," Popov said at an organizing committee meeting.

The sixth defense forum took place in August and was attended by representatives from 92 countries, including 18 sent high-profile delegations. Over 28,000 pieces of military or dual-purpose equipment were exhibited for visitors during the forum.

The 2020 forum also resulted in the signing of 41 contracts valued at over $13.4 billion, and was attended by more than one million people, according to the organizers.

General Popov said the next forum is expected to be held with the same standard as this year's.