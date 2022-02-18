UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hold Nuclear Triad Exercises With Ballistic Missile Launches - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russia to Hold Nuclear Triad Exercises With Ballistic Missile Launches - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia will hold planned exercises of the strategic deterrence forces under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 19, with the launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"On February 19, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian armed forces V.V. Putin, a planned exercise of strategic deterrence forces will be held, during which ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills will involve Russia's aerospace forces, the Southern Military District, the strategic missile forces, the Northern and Black Sea Fleets.

"The exercise of the strategic deterrence forces was planned earlier to check the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to carry out assigned tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces," the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin February

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

43 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

43 minutes ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

43 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

43 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

43 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>