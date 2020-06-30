Russia to Hold Population Census April 1-30, 2021

Russia will hold the federal census from April 1-30, 2021, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia will hold the Federal census from April 1-30, 2021, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal.

The census was initially planned for October but then postponed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 315,000 census workers will go door to door to collect data in-person. Residents can also opt to fill in a form online, visit a government services center or a census station.