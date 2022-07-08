UrduPoint.com

Russia To Hold UN Security Council Meeting On Nazism In Ukraine July 11 - Polyanskiy

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia to Hold UN Security Council Meeting on Nazism in Ukraine July 11 - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on Nazism and fascism in Ukraine on July 11, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"On Monday, July 11, at 15:00 NY/22:00 Moscow time, we are holding another informal UN Security Council Arria-Formula meeting, dedicated to Nazism and fascism in Ukraine," the diplomat said on Telegram.

"This is our answer to those Western colleagues who question one of the goals of our operation in Ukraine - denazification - and claim that we are exaggerating the scale of the problem," he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia July

More Stories From World

