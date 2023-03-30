Russia to Hold UNSC Arria-Formula Meeting on Evacuation of Children From Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia plans to hold informal Arria-formula meeting on the issue of evacuation of children from the zone of special military operation in Ukraine during the upcoming chairmanship of the UN Security Council, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"We also intend to organize an informal meeting of the members of the Arria-formula council on the topic of the evacuation of children from the zone of the Russian special military operation. We mean to inform our colleagues in detail about the measures taken by our country in order to protect minors from shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, prevent other crimes against children and place them in safe areas," Zakharova told reporters.