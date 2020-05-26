Russia to Hold WWII Victory Anniversary Parade in Moscow on June 24 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered to start preparations for the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory; the parade will be held on June 24.

The parade was originally expected on May 9 but had to be postponed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"I am ordering to start preparations for the military parade to honor the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, to be held in the Russian capital ” Moscow ” and other cities. We will do it on June 24, the day when the legendary historic parade of the victors was held in 1945, when the soldiers ” those who fought near Moscow, defended Leningrad, went to battle near Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin ” marched on the Red Square," Putin said after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.