UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Hold WWII Victory Anniversary Parade In Moscow On June 24 - Putin

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia to Hold WWII Victory Anniversary Parade in Moscow on June 24 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered to start preparations for the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory; the parade will be held on June 24.

The parade was originally expected on May 9 but had to be postponed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"I am ordering to start preparations for the military parade to honor the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, to be held in the Russian capital ” Moscow ” and other cities. We will do it on June 24, the day when the legendary historic parade of the victors was held in 1945, when the soldiers ” those who fought near Moscow, defended Leningrad, went to battle near Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin ” marched on the Red Square," Putin said after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Berlin Vladimir Putin May June World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealandâ€™s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.