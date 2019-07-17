UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Host 15 Special Drills In Southern Military District In August - Military

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Host 15 Special Drills in Southern Military District in August - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) About 15 special military exercises will be held in August in the Southern Military District, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District's press service, Col. Vadim Astafyev, said.

"In total, about 15 special military exercises are planned to be held in August," he said, adding that the Russian servicemen would practice skills in intelligence and communications sphere, as well as in radiation, chemical and biological protection.

About 50,000 people and more than 10,000 units of weapons and special equipment will be involved in the exercises. The drills will be held at more than 30 locations.

Related Topics

Russia August

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

6 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

4 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

6 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.