Russia to Host 15 Special Drills in Southern Military District in August - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) About 15 special military exercises will be held in August in the Southern Military District, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District's press service, Col. Vadim Astafyev, said.

"In total, about 15 special military exercises are planned to be held in August," he said, adding that the Russian servicemen would practice skills in intelligence and communications sphere, as well as in radiation, chemical and biological protection.

About 50,000 people and more than 10,000 units of weapons and special equipment will be involved in the exercises. The drills will be held at more than 30 locations.