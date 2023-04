Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children in Armed Conflicts - UN Envoy

Russia to host an Arria-formula meeting on children in armed conflicts with a focus on Ukraine and evacuating children from conflict zones on April 5, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia to host an Arria-formula meeting on children in armed conflicts with a focus on Ukraine and evacuating children from conflict zones on April 5, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"On the fifth of April at 10 a.m., we intend to host in our national capacity an Arria-formula meeting entitled 'Children in armed conflicts. Ukrainian crisis: evacuating children from conflict zones,' Nebenzia said during a press briefing.